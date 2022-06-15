Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of EBMT opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $126.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.04%. Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 107,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 86,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,582 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

