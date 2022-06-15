Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 12,875 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.42. 42,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,984. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.10. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $46.07.

