Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Buys New Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,779,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,992,000 after buying an additional 173,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,763,000 after buying an additional 282,498 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after buying an additional 1,884,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,122,000 after buying an additional 636,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,470,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,011,000 after buying an additional 208,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $34.87. 188,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,167,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

