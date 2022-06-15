Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Invests $1.81 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7,179.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,967,000 after acquiring an additional 50,398 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $554.81.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $461.53. The company had a trading volume of 38,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,723. The stock has a market cap of $432.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.39. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

