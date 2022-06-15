Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Invests $11.51 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 98,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,506,000. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.2% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 85,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 63,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Chevron by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,479,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,576,000 after purchasing an additional 102,112 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.57. 156,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,517,674. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.05. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $327.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

