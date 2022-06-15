Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Makes New $26.59 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 329,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,594,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 5.1% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after purchasing an additional 34,823 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,880,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 271,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,919,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $75.91. 29,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,701,076. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.17 and a 200-day moving average of $78.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.