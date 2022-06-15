Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Makes New $698,000 Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 619.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $109.99. 19,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611,414. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $110.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.057 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

