Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,424,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,902,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 20,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,244,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,768,000 after acquiring an additional 166,275 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.40. 193,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,777,975. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.