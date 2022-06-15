Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 70.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 133.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,717 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.34. 107,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,026,178. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

