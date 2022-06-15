Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Purchases New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.54.

Shares of FISV traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.82. The stock had a trading volume of 21,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,995. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.97 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

