Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Update

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EFGSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Eiffage from €118.80 ($123.75) to €125.60 ($130.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eiffage from €112.00 ($116.67) to €113.00 ($117.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eiffage from €120.00 ($125.00) to €129.00 ($134.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

OTCMKTS:EFGSY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.80. 701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988. Eiffage has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $22.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.5242 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

