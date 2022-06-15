Elaine Healy Purchases 1,000 Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Stock

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) Director Elaine Healy bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 38.52 per share, for a total transaction of 38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at 38,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CCSI traded up 1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 40.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,775. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 34.81 and a fifty-two week high of 69.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of 55.56.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 90.94 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CCSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.