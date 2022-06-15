Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,482 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,538 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $1,285,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,755.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $6,968,072. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.57.

Shares of EA traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.43. The stock had a trading volume of 20,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $148.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.81 and a 200 day moving average of $128.91. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

