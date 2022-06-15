Eminer Achieves Market Cap of $2.24 Million (EM)

Eminer (EM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Eminer has a market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $121,749.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eminer has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

