Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.76-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.33 billion-$5.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.46 billion.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,264. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.75.

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor bought 1,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 157.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

