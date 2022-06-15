Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.02

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 10095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enel Américas by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,145,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,549,000 after purchasing an additional 455,181 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enel Américas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,820,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Enel Américas by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,761,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enel Américas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 25,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in Enel Américas in the 1st quarter worth about $5,866,000. 2.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enel Américas SA, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, operates, generates, transfers, transforms, distributes, and sells electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

