Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 150,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,438,837 shares.The stock last traded at $5.70 and had previously closed at $6.35.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $844.65 million, a P/E ratio of 525.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Fuels ( NYSE:UUUU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSE:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

