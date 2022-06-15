EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ENS opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.31. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $59.92 and a 12 month high of $100.23.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 79.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

