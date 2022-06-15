EnGold Mines (CVE:EGM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.18

EnGold Mines Ltd. (CVE:EGM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 22740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.07 million and a P/E ratio of -2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22.
About EnGold Mines (CVE:EGM)
Recommended Stories
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Receive News & Ratings for EnGold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnGold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.