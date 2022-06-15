Enigma Market Cap Achieves $100,206.48 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $100,206.48 and approximately $58,216.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00203221 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004560 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001350 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009896 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00397927 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

