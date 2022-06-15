Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $215.32 and last traded at $215.32. 57 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 40,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 89,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $19,999,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,546,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,778,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 1,326.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after buying an additional 215,371 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,734,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,249,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,579,000 after buying an additional 60,649 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

