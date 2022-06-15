Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Up 54.6% in May

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,308,200 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the May 15th total of 846,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,453.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,590 ($31.44) to GBX 2,200 ($26.70) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,165 ($26.28) to GBX 2,060 ($25.00) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,372.50.

Entain stock remained flat at $$16.33 during trading hours on Wednesday. 48 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339. Entain has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

