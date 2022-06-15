Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $38.74

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.74 and traded as low as $30.00. Enterprise Bancorp shares last traded at $30.07, with a volume of 21,603 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Enterprise Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $374.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBTC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $19,516,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,424 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after buying an additional 84,591 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 95.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 70,099 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 62,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 44,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 86,593 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 34,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

