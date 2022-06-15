Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.49. Envela shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 136,102 shares trading hands.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Envela from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $167.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.13.

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.54 million. Envela had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 40.89%. On average, analysts predict that Envela Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envela news, Director Richard D. Schepp bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,731 shares of company stock worth $73,379. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Envela in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Envela in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. boosted its stake in Envela by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Envela by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Envela in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

