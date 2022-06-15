EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $25.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,890 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $25,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,288,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 846,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 814,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 581,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,004,000 after buying an additional 24,438 shares during the period.

VOT stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.03. 33,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,183. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $171.12 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

