EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 30,260 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.13. The stock had a trading volume of 20,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,060. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.23. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $135.57 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

