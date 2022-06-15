EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $8.34 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 78,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,108,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,333. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.89 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.54 and its 200 day moving average is $171.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

