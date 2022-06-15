EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,958 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,485,812,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after acquiring an additional 944,931 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $144,864,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after acquiring an additional 529,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.66. 31,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011,159. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $185.27 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

