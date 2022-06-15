EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.4% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $59,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 22,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,581,000 after buying an additional 748,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after acquiring an additional 406,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $445,964,000 after purchasing an additional 365,162 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO traded up $4.22 on Wednesday, reaching $524.39. The stock had a trading volume of 21,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,493. The company has a market capitalization of $211.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $571.43 and a 200-day moving average of $591.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.71 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.70.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,843. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.