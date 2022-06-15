Esken (LON:ESKN) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Esken Limited (LON:ESKN – Get Rating) fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.20 ($0.12). 248,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 892,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.59 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.05, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About Esken (LON:ESKN)

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

