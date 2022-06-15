ESR Cayman (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Trading Up 16.6%

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 16.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91. 762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08.

ESR Cayman Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

