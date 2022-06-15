ESR Cayman (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Trading Up 16.6%

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 16.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91. 762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08.
ESR Cayman Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESRCF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESR Cayman (ESRCF)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Receive News & Ratings for ESR Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESR Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.