Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Receives $317.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $321.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RE opened at $272.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $234.87 and a 52 week high of $308.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.93.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

