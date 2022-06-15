EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,270,000 after purchasing an additional 108,346 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,130,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,440,000 after purchasing an additional 49,045 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Toyota Motor stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,411. The company has a market capitalization of $217.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $154.13 and a 12 month high of $213.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.