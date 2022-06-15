EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 209 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ASML by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ASML from €945.00 ($984.38) to €960.00 ($1,000.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale dropped their price target on ASML from €800.00 ($833.33) to €710.00 ($739.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $10.58 on Wednesday, hitting $501.75. The company had a trading volume of 25,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $484.45 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $568.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $654.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

