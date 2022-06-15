EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $67.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,446,358 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $75.65.

