EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $225,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,893,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.38.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.98. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

