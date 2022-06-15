EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $433,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,862,000 after acquiring an additional 233,026 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $598.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $529.13 and a twelve month high of $748.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $650.85 and a 200 day moving average of $664.71.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.58.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.