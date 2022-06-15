EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $18.97 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 371,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 294,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,374,191. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.75.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.