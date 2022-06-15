EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VFC traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $46.53. 28,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $59.88. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 56.66%.

In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

