Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Small Cap Consu reissued a buy rating on shares of Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Express from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Express stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. 56,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89. Express has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Express ( NYSE:EXPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Express had a negative return on equity of 137.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Express will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Express by 20.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 76,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 33,086 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $856,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 87,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

