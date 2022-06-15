Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.00 million-$275.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.47 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.98.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 100.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXTR. StockNews.com raised Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,483,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

