Family CFO Inc Purchases New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 11.6% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,382,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.47. 96,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,729. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.98 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.