Family CFO Inc Takes $53,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after purchasing an additional 631,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charter Communications by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,843,000 after buying an additional 470,982 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $6.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.10. The company had a trading volume of 89,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,243. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $563.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $410.33 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $678.70.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

