Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7,525.00

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7,525.00 and last traded at $7,600.00, with a volume of 26 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7,700.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7,940.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8,029.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $217.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $77.66 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $28.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans.

