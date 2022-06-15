Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Short Interest Down 30.2% in May

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the May 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.74. 1,748,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.90. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

FNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

