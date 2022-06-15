Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.24

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.24 and last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 123334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,689,000 after buying an additional 15,195,534 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $282,824,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $251,003,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,329,000 after buying an additional 1,880,800 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $37,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

