FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Short Interest Update

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,810,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the May 15th total of 20,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FIGS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas Tull purchased 29,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $499,939.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,670,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,730,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 361,972 shares of company stock worth $7,254,405 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FIGS by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 538,006 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in FIGS by 1,267.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,244 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in FIGS by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,398,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,168,000 after acquiring an additional 457,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FIGS by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,590 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in FIGS by 60.7% during the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIGS stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.78. 2,979,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. FIGS has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

