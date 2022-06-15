FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Short Interest Update

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,810,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the May 15th total of 20,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
FIGS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.23.
In related news, major shareholder Thomas Tull purchased 29,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $499,939.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,670,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,730,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 361,972 shares of company stock worth $7,254,405 over the last quarter.
Shares of FIGS stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.78. 2,979,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. FIGS has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
About FIGS (Get Rating)
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FIGS (FIGS)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.