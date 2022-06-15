Financial Contrast: NeoGames (NGMS) & The Competition

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare NeoGames to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NeoGames and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGames 0 0 2 0 3.00 NeoGames Competitors 13 142 313 4 2.65

NeoGames presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.11%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 72.28%. Given NeoGames’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NeoGames is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeoGames and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGames $50.46 million $4.65 million -1,322.00 NeoGames Competitors $996.05 million -$74.95 million 46.39

NeoGames’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NeoGames. NeoGames is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

NeoGames has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoGames’ rivals have a beta of -0.33, indicating that their average share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.4% of NeoGames shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NeoGames and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGames -0.38% 9.83% 5.46% NeoGames Competitors -2,737.81% -1.13% -206.04%

Summary

NeoGames beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About NeoGames (Get Rating)

NeoGames S.A. provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

