Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Invests $536,000 in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSC stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.90. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,397. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $28.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

