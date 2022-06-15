Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $655,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 222 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Castellan Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 558,780 shares of company stock worth $44,685,176. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $36.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,180.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,774. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,363.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,630.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.